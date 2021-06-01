Aishwarya Rajesh takes her first jab of COVID vaccine; Says vaccines are our best bet against the pandemic
While the country battling against one of the biggest pandemics, celebrities are encouraging their fans and followers to get vaccinated. South’s critically acclaimed actress Aishwarya Rajesh took to her social media space and shared a photo of herself getting vaccinated. Sharing the photo, Aishwarya urged her followers to get vaccinated and stated it as our best bet to fight against the pandemic. “Took my first jab of the #Covishield vaccine today. Have you taken yours? Remember, vaccines are our best bet against this dreadful pandemic!”, she wrote.
Took my first jab of the #Covishield vaccine today. Have you taken yours? Remember, vaccines are our best bet against this dreadful pandemic! @HospitalsApollo @proyuvraaj pic.twitter.com/3NnsLGztgS
— aishwarya rajesh (@aishu_dil) June 1, 2021
Apart from this, she has also donated Rs 1 lakh for FSSAI union too to help the media professionals combat the lockdown. On the work front, Aishwarya Rajesh will be next seen in the Tamil remake of Mollywood film The Great Indian Kitchen. She will be playing the leading lady in the upcoming thriller Mohandoss with Vishnu Vishal as the male lead. She will be seen playing the lead role in the upcoming film Driver Jamuna. The film was announced on her birthday.