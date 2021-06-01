Aishwarya Rajesh takes her first jab of COVID vaccine; Says vaccines are our best bet against the pandemic

Aishwarya Rajesh made the headlines recently after she made a contribution of Rs 1 lakh to the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister's Relief Fund to help the state battle the pandemic.

While the country battling against one of the biggest pandemics, celebrities are encouraging their fans and followers to get vaccinated. South’s critically acclaimed actress Aishwarya Rajesh took to her social media space and shared a photo of herself getting vaccinated. Sharing the photo, Aishwarya urged her followers to get vaccinated and stated it as our best bet to fight against the pandemic. “Took my first jab of the #Covishield vaccine today. Have you taken yours? Remember, vaccines are our best bet against this dreadful pandemic!”, she wrote.

Earlier today, actresses Malavika Mohanan and Vedika shared a photo and a video respectively while announcing that they too took their first covid 19 vaccination dose, and encouraged their followers to get vaccinated. Meanwhile, Aishwarya Rajesh made the headlines after her contribution to Tamil Nadu’s government to fight against the pandemic. Reportedly, she made a contribution of Rs 1 lakh to the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister's Relief Fund.

Apart from this, she has also donated Rs 1 lakh for FSSAI union too to help the media professionals combat the lockdown. On the work front, Aishwarya Rajesh will be next seen in the Tamil remake of Mollywood film The Great Indian Kitchen. She will be playing the leading lady in the upcoming thriller Mohandoss with Vishnu Vishal as the male lead. She will be seen playing the lead role in the upcoming film Driver Jamuna. The film was announced on her birthday.

