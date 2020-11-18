  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Aishwarya Rajessh completes Green India Challenge; Nominates her fans to plant saplings

Aishwarya Rajessh took to her Instagram space and shared photos of herself where she can be seen finishing the Green India Challenge.
5416 reads Mumbai
Aishwarya Rajessh completes Green India Challenge; Nominates her fans to plant saplingsAishwarya Rajessh completes Green India Challenge; Nominates her fans to plant saplings
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

South star Aishwarya Rajessh took to her social media space and shared photos of herself completing the Green India Challenge. In the photo, she was seen planting saplings in casual attire. Sharing the photos, she wrote, “I've accepted #HaraHaiTohBharaHai #GreenindiaChallenge From @iamsushanth Planted 3 saplings. Further I am nominating all my fans n tag mee to retweet to plant 3 trees & continue the chain. special thanks to @MPsantoshtrs for taking this initiative”.

After she shared her photos, her fans took to social media and completed the challenge with the hashtag she mentioned and completed the challenge. On the work front, Aishwarya Rajessh was last seen on the big screens in the Tollywood film World Famous Lover with Vijay Deverakonda. Her film with Vijay Sethupathi titled Ka Pae Ranasingam was released directly on OTT platforms. The film received tremendous positive reviews from fans and critics alike.

See her post here:

Also Read: Samantha Akkineni pens a powerful birthday note for Nayanthara: Salute your strength and silent determination

She has a bunch of films in her kitty including Idam Porul Yaeval, Idhu Vedhalam Sollum Kadhai. Recently, her first look for the film Boomika was released by Tamannaah Bhatia. Produced by Karthik Subbaraj's production house and directed by Rathindran R Prasad, Boomika is a horror-thriller. Boomika will mark Aishwarya Rajesh’s 25th film. Her latest Tamil film that hit the big screens was Vaanam Kottatum, in which Vikram Prabhu, Radikaa Sarathkumar, and Sarathkumar were seen in key roles.

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Instagram

You may like these
SS Rajamouli wants to cast Aishwarya Rajessh for a key role in his upcoming film RRR?
Aishwarya Rajessh replaces Nivetha Pethuraj in an upcoming film with Sai Dharam Tej in the lead?
Aishwarya Rajessh's Boomika: Tamannaah Bhatia shares first look of the actress and it is intriguing
Ka Pae Ranasingam starring Vijay Sethupathi & Aishwarya Rajessh to hit the big screen on October 16
Vijay Sethupathi and Aishwarya Rajessh starrer Ka Pae Ranasingam leaked by Tamil Rockers
Vijay Sethupathi & Aishwarya Rajessh’s film Ka Pae Ranasingam to have an OTT release on October 2

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement