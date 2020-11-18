Aishwarya Rajessh completes Green India Challenge; Nominates her fans to plant saplings

Aishwarya Rajessh took to her Instagram space and shared photos of herself where she can be seen finishing the Green India Challenge.

South star Aishwarya Rajessh took to her social media space and shared photos of herself completing the Green India Challenge. In the photo, she was seen planting saplings in casual attire. Sharing the photos, she wrote, “I've accepted #HaraHaiTohBharaHai #GreenindiaChallenge From @iamsushanth Planted 3 saplings. Further I am nominating all my fans n tag mee to retweet to plant 3 trees & continue the chain. special thanks to @MPsantoshtrs for taking this initiative”.

After she shared her photos, her fans took to social media and completed the challenge with the hashtag she mentioned and completed the challenge. On the work front, Aishwarya Rajessh was last seen on the big screens in the Tollywood film World Famous Lover with Vijay Deverakonda. Her film with Vijay Sethupathi titled Ka Pae Ranasingam was released directly on OTT platforms. The film received tremendous positive reviews from fans and critics alike.

See her post here:

She has a bunch of films in her kitty including Idam Porul Yaeval, Idhu Vedhalam Sollum Kadhai. Recently, her first look for the film Boomika was released by Tamannaah Bhatia. Produced by Karthik Subbaraj's production house and directed by Rathindran R Prasad, Boomika is a horror-thriller. Boomika will mark Aishwarya Rajesh’s 25th film. Her latest Tamil film that hit the big screens was Vaanam Kottatum, in which Vikram Prabhu, Radikaa Sarathkumar, and Sarathkumar were seen in key roles.

