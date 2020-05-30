Aishwarya Rajessh to Nithya Menen: 5 stars who are breaking the stereotypes for female actors in Tamil cinema

From Aishwarya Rajesh to Nithya Menen, here are five actors of Kollywood who are redefining female roles in Tamil cinema.

When it comes to breaking stereotypes in movies, many South stars are proving that action sequences and mass intro scenes are not only for the heroes, but heroines too. These days, many movies with strong female roles are coming up. Well, it looks like this is a new era where women are finally becoming superstars and getting to perform in powerful roles. What is to be noted here is the fact that these heroines are having strong roles in films with mega stars as male leads.

While many movies of big directors including Vetri Maaran’s Asuran and Vada Chennai, Ashwin Saravanan’s Game Over and Maya and so on have had strong women as leading ladies, we are witnessing an overall reduction in films with female actors just for the purpose of adding glam to the film. Let’s take a look at top 5 actresses of Tamil cinema, who have broken the stereotypes when it comes to the portrayal of women in cinema.

1. Jyothika

If we leave behind Jyothika in this list, it would be unforgivable. Starting from Chandramukhi with Rajinikanth to her most recent film Ponmagal Vandhal, Jyothika’s roles in her films have been impactful. Though Chandramukhi had superstar Rajinikanth, it was Jyothika who was the lead actor. However, it was only after her comeback to the entertainment industry, that she is being seen in films with a woman as the lead actor. All of her films have added value to Tamil cinema. Her roles have never failed to take up an issue that women face. In Ratchasi, she has performed some power packed stunt sequences which is quite rare for female actors in Tamil cinema.

2. Nayanthara

Nayanthara is the first female actor, who managed to gain the ‘Superstar’ title. She has proved that a film does not need to be woman-centric for the female actor to behave like actual adults. Even while sharing the screen space with mass heroes of Kollywood like Thalapathy Vijay, Thala Ajith and Superstar Rajinikanth, Nayanthara has had her own space in those films and it could be said that the films’ value have increased with her presence. Last seen in Rajinikanth’s Darbar, Nayanthara will be next seen in Mookuthi Amman, Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal and Annaatthe.

3. Samantha Akkineni

Samantha Akkineni, who started her career in the Kollywood industry with a small role in Gautham Vasudev Menon’s Vinnai Thaandi Varuvaaya, has had a gigantic growth in South cinema. She proved that a woman’s marital status has nothing to do with her career by taking up huge roles in films after her marriage. Last seen in the Telugu film Jaanu, Samantha will be seen alongside Nayanthara in Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal. She also has Ashwin Saravanan’s next film in her kitty.

4. Aishwarya Rajessh

One of the most promising actors of Tamil cinema is Aishwarya Rajessh. Her role in Kakka Muttai, which was her initial film, was lauded by critics and fans alike. Following that, she landed in big projects including Vetri Maaran’s Vada Chennai, where she shared the screen space with Dhanush. She has also shared the screen space with Vijay Sethupathi in three films, all of which had huge roles for her. Last seen in vaanam Kottatum, Aishwarya Rajesh will be seen next in Ka Pae Rana Singam, in which she is pairing up with Vijay Sethupathi yet again.

5. Nithya Menen

Be it her role as Thalapathy Vijay’s wife in Mersal or her role as an investigative officer in Mysskin’s Psycho, Nithya Menen has performed her best in all the roles that she has acted. However, what remains the unbeatable role of Nithya Menen is her role as a physically challenged person in Raghava Lawrence’s Kanchana franchise. She recently made her Bollywood debut with in Mission Mangal.

