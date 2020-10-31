Aishwarya Rajessh replaces Nivetha Pethuraj in an upcoming film with Sai Dharam Tej in the lead?

The news reports further go on to state that makers of the Sai Dharam Tej starrer had to bring Aishwarya Rajessh on board as the shooting schedules had changed due to the COVID 19 crisis and Nivetha Pethuraj did not have fresh dates to allot to the film.

The latest news reports about the upcoming Sai Dharam Tej starrer states that the southern beauty Aishwarya Rajessh has reportedly replaced Nivetha Pethuraj in the film. The upcoming film is helmed by filmmaker Deva Katta. The latest news reports state that the World Famous Lover actress Aishwarya Rajessh has stepped into the shoes of Nivetha Pethuraj. The news reports further go on to state that the makers of the much awaited Sai Dharam Tej starrer had to bring Aishwarya Rajessh on board as the shooting schedules had changed due to the COVID 19 pandemic and actress Nivetha Pethuraj did not have fresh dates to allot to the film.

Hence, the Namma Veettu Pillai actress Aishwarya Rajessh was brought on board for the film. On the work front, the gorgeous diva Aishwarya Rajessh featured in the Vijay Sethupathi starrer Ka Pae Rana Singam. The sultry siren Aishwarya Rajessh also featured in the Vijay Deverakonda starrer World Famous Lover. The film was helmed by ace director Kranthi Madhav. The film did not perform well at the box office.

The romance saga featured the southern star Vijay Deverakonda opposite four stunning leading ladies. Raashi Khanna also featured as one of the female leads in the film. The fans and film audiences had a lot of expectations from the film. But the film did not strike a chord with the audience members. The upcoming Sai Dharam Tej film with Aishwarya Rajessh is expected to be a socio-political drama, as per news reports.

(ALSO READ: Ghibran lauds Vijay Sethupathi & Aishwarya Rajessh’s Ka Pae Rana Singam; Calls it an important Kollywood film)

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :cinemaexpress

Share your comment ×