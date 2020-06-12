Aishwarya Rajessh requests her fans to not to talk about dying; Promises to be their good friend

Aishwarya Rajesh's fan commented on an Instagram photo of the actor saying that they would even die for her.

Ever since the film Kakka Muttai was released, Aishwarya Rajesh has been a sensational actor. Almost all the films of the actor are either critically acclaimed or her role will be impactful. Now, with her reply to a fan’s comment on her photo, she has reached a higher position in our hearts. She shared a photo of herself on social media, to which a fan commented that they would even die for her. The actor replied to the comment stating that one’s life should never be sacrificed easily like that.



In the comment, the fan stated that they admire Aishwarya so much and they would do anything for her. Aishwarya requested the fan to not even use such words. To the fan’s comment, Aishwarya replied, “Hey thank u so much but pls don use such words ... life is not to die for anybody neve say tat an am really happie to have a fan lik u but i ll always be ur good friend ... if u promise me not to use such words again tak care (sic)”

On the work front, Aishwarya Rajessh was last seen in Tollywood film World Famous Lover with Vijay Deverakonda. She has a bunch of films in her kitty including Idam Porul Yaeval, Idhu Vedhalam Sollum Kadhai, and Ka Pae Ranasingam with Vijay Sethupathi which will be released this year. In Kollywood, her latest outing was Vaanam Kottatum, in which Vikram Prabhu, Radikaa Sarathkumar, and Sarathkumar were seen in key roles.

Credits :Instagram

