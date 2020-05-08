Aishwarya Rajessh’s next Thittam Irandu to be a thriller; Vijay Sethupathi shares intriguing the first look

Makkal Selvan Vijay Sethupathi took to his Twitter profile and released the first look poster of Aishwarya Rajessh's next film Irandam Thittam.

The first look of Aishwarya Rajessh’s next film Thittam Irandu was released by Vijay Sethupathi yesterday on the micro blogging website. It can be understood with the first look that the film will be a crime thriller. With all things investigation and crime, the first look poster hints that the film will be an intense investigative crime thriller. In the poster, we can see fingerprints, magnifying glass, investigation board, case files, syringes and a gun.

Directed by Vignesh Karthik, the film is bankrolled by Mini-studio and Sixer Entertainment. Thittam Irandu has music composed by Sathish Raghunathan. The makers revealed that the film will go on the floor as soon as lockdown is lifted. Meanwhile, other than Thittam Irandu, Aishwarya Rajessh has Ka Pae Ratnasingam with Vijay Sethupathi. The actress also has Bhoomika in Tamil and Tuck Jagadish in Telugu. Her long delayed film with Chiyaan Vikram Dhruva Natchathiram is expected to be released soon.

Her films Idam Porul Yaeval, and Idhu Vedhalam Sollum Kadhai will be released this year. She was last seen sharing the screen space with Vijay Deverakonda in World Famous Lover in Telugu. In Kollywood, her latest outing was Vaanam Kottatum, in which Vikram Prabhu, Radikaa Sarathkumar and Sarathkumar were seen in key roles. Produced by Mani Ratnam’s Madras Talkies, the film was written by Mani Ratnam and directed by Dhana, who is a former associate of Mani Ratnam.

