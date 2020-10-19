Aishwarya Rajessh's Boomika: Tamannaah Bhatia shares first look of the actress and it is intriguing

Tamannaah Bhatia has shared the first look of Aishwarya Rajesh from her upcoming film Boomika and it is grabbing all the attention. Check it out below.

Aishwarya Rajessh's 25th film, which is titled Boomika has been the talk of the town since its inception. Produced by Karthik Subbaraj's production house and directed by Rathindran R Prasad, Boomika is the horror-thriller. After a much-await, Tamannaah Bhatia has shared the first look of Aishwarya Rajesh and it is intriguing. Sharing it on Twitter, Tamannaah wrote, "Happy to release the exciting first look of #Boomika. Starring @aishu_dil in her 25th film Presented by @karthiksubbaraj and directed by @RathindranR. Best wishes to the team."

One can see in the first look, Asiwharya Rajessh standing amidst the jungle and her look will leave you asking more about her role in the film, Boomika. Earlier, the title of the film with a motion poster was released by actor Sivakarthikeyan. Meanwhile, Italian cinematographer Roberto Zazzara is onboard while the music will be by Prithvi Chandrasekar and editing by Anand Geraldin. Meanwhile, the first look is receiving a good response on social media.

Check it out now:

Aishwarya Rajessh was last seen in Tollywood film World Famous Lover with Vijay Deverakonda. She has a bunch of films in her kitty including Idam Porul Yaeval, Idhu Vedhalam Sollum Kadhai, and Ka Pae Ranasingam. In Kollywood, her latest outing was Vaanam Kottatum.

