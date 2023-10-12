Aishwarya Rajinikanth directorial Lal Salaam to get grand theatrical release; Details inside

Aishwarya Rajinikanth, Indian film director and superstar Rajinikanth’s daughter, is gearing up for her next release produced by Lyca Productions. The film titled Lal Salaam is said to be a sports drama film expected to be released by Pongal next year.

The film has completed its shoot and is now currently in post-production. Recently, it was announced that the film’s grand release distribution throughout Tamil Nadu will be fulfilled by actor-politician Udhayanidhi Stalin’s production company Red Giant Movies. The company has previously distributed many box-office hits like Thalapathy Vijay’s Beast and Varisu, Kamal Haasan’s Vikram, Ajith Kumar’s Thunivu, Mani Ratnam magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan: I and Ponniyin Selvan: II, even recently Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan in Tamil Nadu as well.

More about Lal Salaam

Lal Salaam, written and directed by Aishwarya Rajinikanth features Ratsasan fame Vishnu Vishal and Thalapathy Vijay’s cousin and actor Vikranth in the leading roles. The film’s music is composed by AR Rahman. Moreover, the most exciting part of the film is that Superstar Rajinikanth is set to make a cameo appearance. This will be the first time Rajinikanth will be acting in his daughter’s film, contrary to his collaboration with his younger daughter Soundarya Rajinikanth in the 2014 3D animated period film Kochadaiiyaan: The Legend.

Director Aishwarya Rajinikanth has also directed two other feature films before this, one was her 2012 debut film with her now-separated husband Dhanush, titled 3, and later a film in 2015 titled Vai Raja Vai. Furthermore, it is also expected that cricket legend Kapil Dev will play another cameo in the film as well.

Rajinikanth’s next

Coming back to Rajinikanth’s lineups, the actor is currently busy with his shoots for the TJ Gnanavel Raja film, tentatively titled Thalaivar 170 with great names like Amitabh Bachchan, Fahadh Fassil, Rana Daggubati, Manju Warrier, Rithika Singh and Dussara Vijayan. The film’s first schedule in Kerala was finished a few days ago.

After the completion of this film, Rajinikanth will join hands with director Lokesh Kanagaraj for his standalone film, Thalaivar 171, produced by Sun Pictures. As per reports, the film is expected to be a one-of-a-kind film in the superstar’s career.

