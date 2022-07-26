Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth shares PICS with Boney Kapoor as she meets him & remembers 'pappi akka' Sridevi

Filmmaker Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth recently met producer Boney Kapoor for a coffee meet in Chennai. She took to social media and also shared a few photos from their meeting. Aishwaryaa gave a sneak peek of her fun coffee meet with Boney and also mentioned that they remembered late Sridevi.

Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth took to social media and shared pics with Boney Kapoor. She captioned the pics, Was a delight catching up this evening over coffee with you dear @BoneyKapoor uncle ..reminiscing old times,remembering pappi akka n discussing interesting work !."

Recently, superstar Rajinikanth has been honored by the Income Tax department in Chennai for paying his taxes on a regular basis. Thalaiva has become the highest taxpayer in the state of Tamil Nadu. His daughter Aishwaryaa recieved the award on his behalf. Sharing photos from the event hosted by the Income Tax Department, Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth said that she is “proud daughter.” She captioned the photos, “Proud daughter of a high and prompt taxpayer. Many thanks to the Income Tax Department of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry for honouring appa on Income Tax Day 2022. On Behalf of my father.”

Also Read: Rajinikanth becomes the highest taxpayer in Tamil Nadu; Daughter Aishwaryaa is super proud as he's felicitated

On the professional front, Aishwaryaa is to debut as a director in Bollywood with her next film titled 'Oh Saathi Chal'. The film, an extraordinary true love story, is to be produced by Meenu Aroraa, who is best known for producing the critically-acclaimed 'Jhund'. A month ago, the filmmaker had released her Tamil song 'Payani'. The music single marked Aishwaryaa's return to direction after a long gap of nine years