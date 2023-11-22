Aishwarya Rajinikanth’s Lal Salaam reaffirms release on Pongal 2024; to CLASH with Dhanush’s Captain Miller

The season of Pongal 2024 is surely spicing up to be a close-cut clash release, with four Tamil films eyeing to release on the same occasion. Starting from Sivakarthikeyan starrer film Ayalaan, Sundar C film Aranmanai 4, which has Tamannaah Bhatia and Raashi Khanna in the lead roles, Aishwarya Rajinikanth film Lal Salaam, and finally Dhanush starrer film Captain Miller.

Though many considered that some films might change their release date to avoid a clash release, Lal Salaam makers do not seem to be backing out. The filmmakers announced today that the film's post-production work is in full swing. Interestingly, the official reconfirmation of the release date by Lal Salaam makers came after earlier today, Captain Miller’s team had released the first single from the film.

Taking it to their official X (formerly Twitter) account, the makers wrote, “As we put the final touches in post-production, we would like to affirm #LalSalaam is coming to screens this PONGAL 2024. Releasing in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam & Kannada! In Cinemas PONGAL 2024 Worldwide.”

Check out the official tweet by Lal Salaam makers

The film, directed by Aishwarya Rajinikanth, is said to be a sports drama film that has Vishnu Vishal and Vikranth in the leading roles. The film also has Rajinikanth playing an extended cameo role in it as well. Moreover, the film, which marks Aishwarya's return to the director's chair, has music composed by AR Rahman.

Interestingly, the makers of Captain Miller also released the first single from their film called Killer Killer, which was sung by Dhanush himself. The film's music is composed by AR Rahman's nephew and music composer GV Prakash Kumar, with the lyrics penned by Kaber Vasuki.

Whatever the reason, the following year's Pongal is set to be a festive one to watch, and it will be exciting to see whose film will triumph over the other.

About Dhanush's Captain Miller

Dhanush starrer Captain Miller is being directed by Rocky fame Arun Matheswaran and is set to be a period action-adventure film which, from the looks of it, is set to have a lot of bloodshed and carnage-filled action. The film has Shiva Rajkumar, Priyanka Arul Mohan, Sundeep Kishan, and many more actors playing essential parts.

The film is said to be a trilogy film which might have a prequel and sequel later on, depending on the success of this film.

