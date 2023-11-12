Aishwarya Rajinikanth's Lal Salaam: Teaser of sports drama film OUT; Rajinikanth shares special Diwali wishes

Lal Salaam, directed by Aishwarya Rajinikanth starring Vishnu Vishal and Vikranth is expected to release in theaters next year during the festival of Pongal. The film which is said to be a sports drama film also has Superstar Rajinikanth playing a special appearance in it.

The film which is being produced by Subaskaran Allirajah under the banner Lyca Productions has AR Rahman composing the music for it. The film also has legendary cricketer Kapil Dev in a cameo role.

Besides that, Rajinikanth has shared a special Diwali wishes video today, wishing everyone prosperity on Diwali and adding along that this coming Pongal, he will meet everyone in the film Lal Salaam as Moideen Bhai.

Watch the official teaser for Lal Salaam

Watch the special Diwali wish video by Superstar Rajinikanth

Lal Salaam marks the return of Aishwarya Rajinikanth to the director’s chair after her previous works in films like 3 (2012) and Vai Raja Vai (2015). The film also marks her first project after her separation from her husband Dhanush back in 2022.

Interestingly, the Aishwarya Rajinikanth directorial film would be clash releasing on Pongal 2024, which is also when Dhanush starrer Captain Miller would also be releasing. The lineups for Pongal releases are all turning out interesting and it’ll be a sight to watch as it happens.

Rajinikanth’s lineups

Superstar Rajinikanth was last seen in the Nelson Dilipkumar directorial film Jailer, which went on to become a massive success in the theaters. The film which had Rajinikanth in the lead role had an ensemble cast of Vinayakan, Ramya Krishnan, Vasanth Ravi and many more along with cameo appearances by Jackie Shroff, Shiva Rajkumar and Mohanlal.

Moreover, Rajinikanth is currently busy with the shoot of his next film with Jai Bhim director TJ Gnanavel. The film tentatively titled Thalaivar 170, which is said to revolve around the story of a retired Muslim police officer, is expected to have a socially relevant plot to unfold. The film also boasts an ensemble cast of Amitabh Bachchan, Rana Daggubati, Fahadh Faasil, Manju Warrier, Rithika Singh and Dussara Vijayan.

Besides that, Rajinikanth will also be seen in the Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial film tentatively called Thalaivar 171 which has been doing quite the buzz on casting as actors like Raghava Lawrence, Prithviraj Sukumaran and Mammootty rumored to be approached for it.

