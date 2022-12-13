Aishwaryaa drops a PHOTO of 'birthday boy' Rajinikanth with her boys, 'Cannot caption some such bonds'

Superstar Rajinikanth celebrated his 72nd birthday yesterday on 12th December. His elder daughter Aishwaryaa took to her Instagram handle and dropped a sneak peek into Thalaiva's birthday celebration. The Kabali star spent his special day with his daughter and her sons Linga and Yatra, "Cannot capture something more beautiful...Cannot caption some such bonds...My birthday boy with my boys! #grandfatherlove#grandsonsrock."

Rajinikanth and Aishwaryaa have also recently collaborated professionally for the first time. The superstar will be seen playing a cameo in his daughter's directorial Laal Salaam. Bankrolled by the banner Lyca Productions, Vishu Vishal and Vikranth have been roped in as the leads in the film.

Earlier, Aishwarya wished her dad by releasing a special poster from Lala Salaam with a silhouette of Rajinikanth and the fans cheering for him. Dropping the poster on the photo-sharing app, she wrote, "No amount of praise is enough for you...You make millions happy everyday...You are to be celebrated every single day...But today wishing you THE SUPER STAR MY APPA and OUR ONE AND ONLY THALAIVA the happiest healthiest and the most heartfelt HAPPY BIRTHDAY." Several bigwigs from the industry like Mohanlal, and Mammootty also penned birthday wishes for the star.

Jailer: Meet Rajinikanth as Muthuvel Pandian

In addition to this, Rajinikanth will also headline the forthcoming action-comedy Jailer. Commemorating Thalaiva's 72nd birthday, the makers released a special teaser from the movie, introducing the superstar as Muthuvel Pandian. The preview features Muthuvel Pandian as an aging man from a humble background. Although, the twist in the tale occurs when he takes out a weapon with a stern expression, suggesting that something explosive is on the cards.

Touted to be an action thriller, the Nelson Dilipkumar directorial features Shiva Rajkumar as the antagonist, along with Ramya Krishnan, Yogi Babu, Vasanth Ravi, and Vinayakan in prominent roles, along with others.

