Aishwaryaa R Dhanush sends Christmas wishes with cheerful post as she poses with sister Soundarya Rajinikanth

Wishing everyone on the joyous occasion of Christmas, Aishwaryaa R Dhanush penned a cheerful post. Sharing a photo with sister Soundarya Rajinikanth, she wrote “Praising the birth of the lord…Never doubting there will be dearth for love..Thankful for all the blessings …Trusting that you are around always..Hopeful that you will guard our near and dear…So that we say our prayers and sleep without fear …To me Christmas isn’t just a festival …it’s a feeling … rebirth of trust from within ! Merry Christmas to you from ours and us !”

Yesterday also the director and playback singer shared a still decorating the Christmas tree on Christmas eve. Both these photos look every bit festive. Aishwaryaa R Dhanush, daughter of superstar Rajinikanth, is married to versatile actor Dhanush. The couple has been married since 18 November 2004 and are blessed with two sons.

Check out the post below:

In the meantime, Dhanush has some promising projects in his kitty. The Karnan actor will be working with filmmaker Arun Matheswaran’s in his next. The announcement was made recently, so no further details on the venture are available yet. Dhanush also announced another project with Tholi Prema fame director, Venky Atluri. Titled Sir, the social drama talks about education mafia and a young man’s struggle against the privatisation of education system. The actor also has Hollywood film, The Gray Man lined up for release. The action thriller directed by Anthony and Joe Russo stars Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans in the lead.

