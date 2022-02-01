Aishwaryaa R Dhanush tests positive for COVID-19, reveals getting hospitalised

In the midst of the ongoing Omicron scare, the number of patients testing positive for COVID-19 has soared. Many personalities from the film industry have also tested positive for the deadly virus in recent times. A while back, Rajinikanth's daughter and filmmaker Aishwaryaa R Dhanush took to her social media handle and informed fans that despite taking all the necessary precautions she contracted COVID-19. Aishwaryaa even revealed that she got hospitalised after testing positive. Sharing a picture of herself, she wrote, “Tested positive even after all precautions…got admitted ..please mask up get vaccinated and be safe … bring it on 2022! We’ll see what more is that you have in store for me!”

As soon as Aishwaryaa shared the health update, her fans and followers rushed to the comment section and wished her a speedy recovery. One of the well-wishers wrote, “Get well soon ma'am”, another one said, “Please take care”.

Take a look:

Aishwaryaa was recently in limelight as she and Dhanush decided to parted ways after 18 years of marriage. In a chat with JFW, Aishwaryaa said, “Dhanush and I getting together is god’s will. It was just destined to happen,” The filmmaker and singer even shared the best thing about their marriage. She said, “Dhanush and I figured each other out after marriage, learnt where our interests lie and discovered our temperaments over a period of time. The best thing about our relationship is the fact that we give each other plenty of space.”

She further continued, “Neither of us believes in changing for the other person just because we want to be together. When you are in your mid 20s your mind is set in terms of what you believe in and it is very hard to change yourself.”

Also Read: JUST IN: Dhanush parts ways with wife Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth after 18 years of marriage