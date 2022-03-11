Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth and Silambarasan TR to team up in next film?

Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth is back to work post-separation from Dhanush and recovery from COVID-19. Now, there are strong speculations in tinsel town that Aishwaryaa and popular Tamil actor Silmabarasan TR may team up for a film. Yes, several reports claim that Simbu may appear in Aishwaryaa's next directorial project. However, nothing is officially confirmed as of now.

Earlier, rumours have it that Aishwaryaa and Simbu are in a relationship. So their teaming up rumours for a film have become a trending topic on the Internet.

Meanwhile, Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth is currently directing a multilingual music video nearly after a gap of 9 years. Prabhu Deva, actor, producer and choreographer took to his Instagram and conveyed best wishes to Aishwaryaa and her music video. Heaping praises on the filmmaker, he said in the video, “Hi Pappu. I mean Aishwarya. She is Aishwarya for you all but always Pappu for me. She is working on a single after 9 years. Singles trending in today’s time. The title of this album is 'Payani' and it is being made in four languages. Aishwarya is a very choosy person. So, the song is going to be excellent and super as a choosy person like her is convinced and has taken up the project. And also, I heard about the technicians she worked with and they are all big names in the industry. The output is going to be awesome. My best wishes to them."

Sung by Anirudh Ravichander, the music video is titled ‘Payani’ in Tamil and ‘Musafir’ in Hindi.

