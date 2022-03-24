Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth drops Dhanush's name from social media handles months after separation
After announcing separation in January, Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth dropped Dhanush's name from her social media handles. She has now changed from Aishwaryaa R Dhanush to Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth. By removing Dhanush's name, Aishwaryaa has quashed rumours of reunion. Aishwaryaa and Dhanush announced their separation with a joint statement on January 17.
Months after separation, she changed her name. Earlier, Aishwaryaa Twitter and Instagram handles were @ash_r_dhanush. She has now changed her Twitter and Instagram handles to @ash_rajinikanth and Aishwaryaa Rajini respectively. With these, she has also put end to the rumours of a reconciliation with Dhanush.
On January 17, the former couple gave a huge shock to everyone by announcing separation with a joint statement shared on their respective social media handles. They called it quits after 18 years of togetherness. The former couple also have two sons, Yathra and Linga. However, after a few months, the rumours of their reconciliation began as reportedly Rajinikanth was trying to mend things between each other and Dhanush's father called it a 'family quarrel' and hinted at a possible reunion.
Recently, Aishwaryaa's directorial music video Payani and Dhanush congratulated her. The actor called her friend as he sent in wishes and Aishwaryaa thanked him as well.
