Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth files complaint after jewellery worth Rs 3.60 lakh goes missing from home

Veteran actor Rajnikanth’s daughter Aishwaryaa Rajnikanth is a filmmaker who predominantly works in the Tamil film industry. Recently, the filmmaker has filed a complaint with Teynampet Police Station claiming diamond and gold jewellery worth lakhs have gone missing from her house. The FIR mentions that the value of the missing jewellery is around 3.60 lakh. The police are currently investigating the matter under section 381 (theft by a domestic help) of IPC.

In her FIR report, Aishwaryaa mentioned that she suspects three of her house staff who were aware of the jewellery to be involved. She mentioned in the report that 60 sovereigns of gold and diamond jewellery were kept inside the locker in her Chennai home. The jewellery includes diamond sets, antique gold pieces, uncut diamonds in temple jewellery, navaratnam sets, Aram necklace, bangles, full antique uncut diamonds with gold- set of two neck pieces with matching earrings. Aishwaryaa had last used them for her sister, Soundarya’s wedding back in 2019, and since then they have been kept in the locker. The filmmaker filed the complaint after she noticed last month that jewellery was missing from the locker.

She also mentioned that the locker has been shifted to several places since the wedding. Initially, it was at her apartment at St Mary’s road, then moved to the residence she shares with Dhanush, and then again shifted back to her St Mary’s road apartment. Last year, the locker was moved to her father Rajnikanth’s residence. In the complaint, she also mentioned that although the keys to the locker were in possession of her cupboard, her staff knew about it. And the staff were regular in the apartment even when she was away.

Work front

On the professional front, Aishwaryaa is busy shooting her directorial Lal Salaam, a political drama based on cricket. Expectations are high from the film as Aishwaryaa’s father Rajnikanth will be playing a cameo.

