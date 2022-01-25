Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth gets back to work in Hyderabad days after separation from Dhanush

Post separation from Dhanush, Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth has got back to work. She is currently busy with the pre production of her upcoming music video produced by Bay Films. The makers shared a pic of Aishwaryaa from sets as she is busy with work along with a team.

On January 17, Dhanush and Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth called it quits after 18 years of togetherness. The news came as a huge shock to everyone in the film industry and their fans. After a few days, the filmmaker is back to hustle, working and prepping for her new song, which is set to release on Valentine's Day.

Bay Films took to their Instagram handle and shared a pic of Aishwaryaa working with her team as they wrote, "Aishwarya Rajnikanth starts prep for her music video. PPM in full swing in Hyd, directed by @aishwaryaa_r_dhanush."

Well, it is to be noticed that Aishwaryaa still has changed her last name on Instagram. She still has Dhanush as her last name. Her Instagram handle name is Aishwaryaa R Dhanush.

Dhanush and Aishwaryaa announced their separation with an official statement shared on their respective social media handles. The estranged couple asked fans to respect their decision and maintain their privacy.

Dhanush's father recently made a statement that it is just a family quarrel and the couple have not filed for divorce yet. Reportedly, they are also staying in the same hotel in Hyderabad and working on their respective projects.

