Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth gets a surprise call from her 'forever' as she recovers from Covid-19

A couple of days back, superstar Rajinikanth’s daughter Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth had tested positive for Coronavirus. While she recovers from the effect of the deadly virus, Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth got a small surprise from her friends. Her buddies organized a video call to cheer up the filmmaker. Posing the update on her Instagram account, Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth wrote, “When friends who never call…!call when. You have covid #myforever”.

The director informed about her Covid-19 diagnosis on Instagram. Sharing her photo with a cannula, she wrote, “Tested positive even after all precautions… got admitted… please mask up get vaccinated and be safe… bring it on 2022! We’ll see what more is that you have in store for me."

In January, Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth and Dhanush R announced their separation after 18 years of marriage. The estranged couple issued a joint statement on social media that read, “Eighteen years of togetherness as friends, couple, as parents and well-wishers to each other. The journey has been of growth, understanding, adjusting, and adapting. Today we stand at a place where our paths separate. (We) have decided to part ways as a couple and take time to understand us as individuals for the better,".

Meanwhile, yesterday, Dhanush also posted his first photo on social media with his son Yathra after their separation.