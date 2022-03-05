Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth pens a birthday note to wish Dhanush's brother Selvaraghavan; Calls him 'father figure'

Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth, who got separated from Dhanush recently, took to her Instagram story to wish his brother and director Selvaraghavan on birthday. She shared a cute pic of hugging Selvaraghavan and penned a lovely birthday. She called him friend, guru and father figure of her life.

Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth's birthday note for the director read, "Happy birthday my guru, friend father figure n I can go on @selvaraghavan."

Check out the post here:

For unversed, Kollywood stalwart Dhanush and superstar Rajinikanth's daughter, director Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth called it quits after being married for 18 years. The couple announced the separation on January 17, with official statements through their Instagram and Twitter handles respectively. Now there have been rumours that Rajinikanth and Dhanush's father, renowned filmmaker Kasthuri Raja are leaving no stone unturned to mend the estranged couple's marriage and unite them.

Selvaraghavan, who is the brother of actor Dhanush, is best known for directing films like Kadhal Kondein, 7G Rainbow Colony, Pudhupettai, and Mayakkam Enna. The brothers are collaborating for a Tamil movie titled Naane Varuven, which is under shooting process. The actor will be playing a dual role in Naane Varuven.

Dhanush is working with his brother Selvaraghavan after almost a decade. Earlier, the two brothers collaborated on projects like Thulluvadho Illamai, Kandu Kondein, Pudhupettai, and Mayakkam Enna.

Also Read: Times when Dhanush was linked-up while he was married to Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth