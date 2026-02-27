Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth to helm the next film of Thalaivar Thambi Thalaimaiyil makers? Here's what we know

Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth was last seen helming the sports action film Lal Salaam, starring Vishnu Vishal and Vikranth in the lead roles. Now, the filmmaker is all set to helm a new project, which will be produced by the makers of Thalaivar Thambi Thalaimaiyil.

Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth to helm new project with Thalaivar Thambi Thalaimaiyil makers

Taking to their official social media handle, Kannan Ravi Groups, the producers of Thalaivar Thambi Thalaimaiyil, shared a post confirming their new project. The update read, “The beginning of an exciting new cinematic chapter. Kannan Ravi Groups is delighted to collaborate with Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth for our next venture - Production 9. Let the magical journey begin!”

The upcoming movie will have its musical tracks composed by Yuvan Shankar Raja, with the title teaser set to be unveiled by directors Mani Ratnam, Sukumar, and Blessy on February 27, 2026.

Here’s the post:

The ambitious project has been planned as a grand multilingual release. The production house stated that the film will be released in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi, reaching audiences across the nation.

Previously, the makers bankrolled the Jiiva-starrer Thalaivar Thambi Thalaimaiyil. The film is a political comedy satire that follows the story of Jeevarathnam, the president of a village panchayat, who is entrusted with ensuring that a wedding function goes smoothly. While things begin normally, the day takes a drastic turn when the wedding house’s neighbour passes away, and the president is expected to fulfil responsibilities there as well.

With both parties refusing to adjust, Jeevarathnam is forced to balance both events, leading him into a spiral of chaos. As tensions escalate, the panchayat president finds himself at the centre of the turmoil, tasked with resolving the standoff and restoring harmony.

Directed by Nithish Sahadev of Falimy fame, the movie also featured Prathana Nathan, Thambi Ramaiah, Anuraj, Ilavarasu, Jenson Dhivakar, Sarjin Kumar, Jaiwanth, Rajesh Pandian, Amith Mohan, and several others in key roles. It is currently available for streaming on Netflix.

Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth’s work front

Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth last directed Lal Salaam. The Vishnu Vishal and Vikranth-starrer featured Rajinikanth in an extended cameo role. The film received mixed-to-negative reviews from critics and failed at the box office.

