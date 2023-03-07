Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth's directorial Lal Salaam begins shoot; Check out new poster

Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth's upcoming directorial film Lal Salaam is one of the most anticipated in Tamil. The film, which features Vishnu Vishal and Vikranth, has gone on the floors today. Lal Salaam began a regular shoot today in Chennai. The first schedule is expected to go on for a week and more.

While the first schedule commences today, the lead actors will take a break during the weekend from shoot to participate in the Celebrity Cricket League. As Rajinikanth is playing a cameo role in the film, he is expected to join the sets too. But the superstar will only begin shooting for his portions in Lal Salaam after wrapping up Jailer with Nelson Dilipkumar.

The makers took to Twitter and shared a new poster as they announced that the film went on floors today. The new posters show a group of men in white uniforms fighting with fire in the background. Well, the plot of the film is not known. But reportedly, it is said that Lal Salaam will be based on cricket.

About Lal Salaam

Another interesting report of the film, which was doing rounds on social media is Jeevitha Rajasekhar being part of the film. According to reports, the veteran actress will be seen in the role of Rajinikanth's sister in the film. If reports are anything to be believed, then it will be a comeback to Jeevitha as an actress after 33 years.

In November, the music composition for Laal Salaam have already begun. The Oscar-winning music composer AR Rahman took to Twitter and shared a pic with director Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth from their jamming session.

Aishwaryaa is returning to direction after 7 years. She is known for helming in blockbuster film 3 starring Dhanush, and Vai Raja Vai. She also directed a documentary titled Cinema Veeran that the highlighted journey of stunt choreographers. Laal Salaam is slated for a release in 2023. It is bankrolled by Lyca Productions. More details will be announced soon.

