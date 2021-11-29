Ajai Rao & Rachita Ram's Kannada film Love You Rachchu to release on December 31, 2021

The upcoming Kannada film Love You Rachchu is the most talked film as it emerged in many controversies. Well, today, the makers announced that the film's release date and it is slated to hit the theatres on December 31, 2021 as New Year special. A new romantic poster of the lead actors have also been unvieled.

Rachita Ram recent first night statement during the press conference while promoting her Kannada film Love You Rachchu didn't go quite well as she is facing wrath from Kannada Kranthi Dal. A journalist asked Rachita a question regarding the bold scenes in the movie and her views on doing such scenes.

a 35-year-old fight master named Vivek passed away on the sets of a Kannada film, Love You Rachchu due to electrocution. The team was using a metal rope and cranes for the fight sequence in Jogenahalli near Bidad. While shooting for a scene, Vivek came in contact with a high tension wire and died on the spot.

