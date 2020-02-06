Ajay Devgn acted in RRR without any remuneration? Find Out

Media reports suggest that Ajay Devgn, who is playing a cameo in SS Rajamouli's RRR, is acting in the role without any remuneration.

According to the latest media reports, Bollywood star , who will be seen playing a crucial cameo in SS Rajamouli’s multi-starrer magnum opus RRR, is not charging to act in the movie. Apparently, when the film’s producer DVV Danayya offered to pay Ajay his full remuneration, Ajay refused to take it. It is being reported that Ajay refused to accept the payment as he has been a good friend of SS Rajamouli.

Reports suggest that their friendship started during the Eega days. Ajay had given a small voiceover for Eega’s Hindi version Makkhi in 2012. The producer of RRR had reportedly offered to pay him the remuneration equal to that of Jr NTR and Ram Charan. When he refused to get paid, the producer had offered to pay him his actual market value. Ajay refused to take the money and stated that he agreed to act in the film only for his friendship with Rajamouli.

RRR has Ram Charan and Jr NTR in lead roles. It will be safe to say that the film is one of this year’s most awaited movies of Tollywood. Media reports suggest that the movie is a periodic drama, which will be set against the pre-independence era. The life of two legendary freedom fighters, Alluri Seetharama Raju and Komaram Bheem will be narrated in the film. While Ram Charan is playing the role of Alluri Seetharama Raju, Jr NTR will be seen as Komaram Bheem.

