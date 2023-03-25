Ajay Devgn claims Naatu Naatu from SS Rajamouli's RRR won Oscars because of him; Here's why

SS Rajamouli's RRR created history with its iconic win at the Oscars for Naatu Naatu. The film made the nation proud for taking Indian cinema to the global level. Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn, who was also part of the film, reacted to the RRR's Oscars win and it will leave you splits.

Ajay Devgn claimed that RRR won Oscars because of him when he attended the popular The Kapil Sharma Show for the promotions of his film Bholaa. The comedian congratulated Ajay for RRR's Oscars win as he was also part of the film. Kapil said, “RRR ke Naatu Naatu gaane ko Oscar mila hai, bahut bahut badai. Aap bhi uss film ka part rahe hain. Reacting to the congratulatory message,“RRR ko Oscar jo mila hai woh meri wajha se mila hai.” He explained, “Agar maine uss gaane mein nacch liya hota toh kya hota?” (What if i was in the song)." This definitely left everyone laughing.

Ajay Devgn is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Bholaa on March 30. The film is clashing at the box office with Nani's Dasara, which is having a pan-Indian release.



RRR's Naatu Naatu wins Oscars

The blockbuster track Naatu Naatu, which made everyone groove, has won Best Original Song at Oscars 2023. It beat music stalwarts like Lady Gaga and Rihanna and became the first song from any Indian film to win in the Best Song category. The song was also performed live by singers Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava and danced by Lauren Gottlieb. The epic performance received immense love and got a standing ovation from the audience.

Naatu Naatu has become the most sensational global song from RRR. From Indians, and Asians to West, the blockbuster song left everyone grooving to the beats and the viral hook step. Composed by MM Keeravani, the song is crooned by Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava.



About RRR

Coming to RRR, the blockbuster movie featured Ram Charan and Jr NTR in the roles of Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komuram Bheem, respectively. Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt made her Telugu debut with the film, by playing Sitarama Raju’s lady love Sita. Ajay Devgn made a cameo appearance in the SS Rajamouli directorial.

