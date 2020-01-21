Ajay Devgn is excited to work with SS Rajamouli in RRR; Says ‘My association with Sir dates back to 2012’

As Ajay Devgn begins shooting for SS Rajamouli directorial RRR, he shares his excitement about collaborating with ace filmmaker and revealed that the two have been associated for eight years now.

The year 2020 has started on a glorious note for as his 100th movie Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior is roaring at the box office at Rs. 170 crores. And while the superstar is basking in the success of his period drama, Ajay’s fans have another reason to rejoice as he has begun shooting for ace filmmaker SS Rajamouli’s upcoming magnum opus RRR. The Singham star received a grand welcome to the RRR team and the makers ever shared a happy picture of the actor-director duo as joined hands for the movie.

Needless to say, Ajay is over the moon about collaborating with Rajamouli and shared his excitement on microblogging site Twitter. Calling his collaboration with Rajamouli for RRR an honour, Ajay revealed that their association with the Baahubali maker dates back to 2012. “My association with @SSRajamouli Sir dates back to 2012. We’ve collaborated in many interesting ways since. Working with him in #RRR is an honour & pleasure,” he tweeted. To note, RRR will mark Ajay’s second collaboration with Rajamouli. The duo had collaborated for the Hindi version of Rajamouli’s 2012 release Eega (Makkhi for Hindi version). Ajay had done the voice over for the Hindi version of the Telugu blockbuster.

My association with @SSRajamouli Sir dates back to 2012. We’ve collaborated in many interesting ways since. Working with him in #RRR is an honour & pleasure. https://t.co/G88HeNAVLG — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) January 21, 2020

Soon after Ajay’s tweet, Rajamouli also responded saying he had fun shooting with the Drishyam star. He wrote, “The feeling is mutual sir... It was an amazing first day of shoot..:) #RRRMovie.” Notably, this is the first time Rajamouli is directing Ajay and the actor-director duo is excited about working together.

The feeling is mutual sir... It was an amazing first day of shoot..:) #RRRMovie https://t.co/mJvmSHoFxv — rajamouli ss (@ssrajamouli) January 21, 2020

Talking about RRR, apart from Ajay, the movie will also star Ram Charan, Jr NTR and in key roles.

