Ajay Devgn showers birthday love on ‘brother’ Suriya; Shares unseen photo that screams blockbuster

Suriya is celebrating his 48th birthday today. July 23 is celebrated every year with a lot of fanfare as it is the birthday of one of the most beloved actors in Tamil cinema. This year as well, his fans are pulling out all the stops to make his birthday celebrations grand.

Now, another popular actor has wished Suriya on his big day. Ajay Devgn has wished the actor a very happy birthday with a post on Instagram. He also wrote a sweet caption for the post. He wrote, "Happy Birthday, Suriya! May your special day be brimming with joy & happiness. Have a good one brother!"

Ajay Devgyn takes to Instagram and wishes his friend Suriya a happy birthday

