Ajay Gnanamuthu issues clarification regarding Chiyaan Vikram starrer Cobra’s teaser

Ajay Gnanamuthu took to his Twitter space and stated that the teaser of the Chiyaan Vikram starrer Cobra will not be released any time soon.

While we are waiting to get updates regarding many of our favorite movies, Ajay Gnanamuthu, who is directing Chiyaan Vikram starrer Cobra, was asked on Twitter, for an update regarding the release of teaser on Vikram’s birthday. To our disappointment, the director stated that it will not be possible for the makers to release the teaser on the actor’s birthday owing to the current COVID 19 conditions. It is to be noted that the actor recently informed on Twitter, that the film’s shooting has been canceled due to the same reason.

So far, Cobra has been shot in various locations including Chennai, Kerala, Europe, and Russia. Apart from Vikram, the film also stars former cricket player Irfan Pathan, KGF actor Srinidhi Shetty, Mrinalini, Malayalam actor Lal, Kanika, Padmapriya, Babu Antony among others. AR Rahman will compose music for the thriller. Some media reports suggest that Vikram will be breaking the records of veteran Kollywood actors Sivaji Ganesan and Kamal Haasan in Cobra, as he will be seen in more number of looks in the film.

Not possible!! All studios closed!! Will take a long time — Ajay Gnanamuthu (@AjayGnanamuthu) April 4, 2020

Media reports suggest that he will be sporting more than 20 looks which is the first time in the history of Kollywood. Vikram, meanwhile, will be seen playing the role of Chola king Adithya Karikalan in ace director Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan. The shooting of Ponniyin Selvan was laster in December last year and the film stars an ensemble of cast list including , Trisha Krishnan, Jayam Ravi, Karthi among the others.

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

Credits :Twitter

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016

Read More