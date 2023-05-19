Ajayante Randam Moshanam Teaser OUT: Tovino Thomas starrer promises a thrilling ride with its ambitious plot

Tovino Thomas is gearing up for his first Pan-India project, Ajayante Randam Moshanam (ARM). Directed by Jithin Laal, ARM will see Tovino in an intense role. The film has a gripping storyline that revolves around two gangsters set in the '70s. The much-awaited first teaser of the film Ajayante Randam Moshanam (ARM) is out and it gives us a glimpse of Tovino's character as Maniyan.

One can see in the teaser, the lead actor dons a rustic avatar and is sporting a long hair look. The 1 minute and nine seconds clip starts with a little girl asking her grandmother to tell her a bedtime story about a thief named Maniyan. In the next scene, we see a village in a troubled state with some bullets and fire flashing on the screen.

Tovino's entry looks every bit powerful while BGM will start getting on you in the second watch. Thomas, last seen in a Malayalam film titled 2018, will be enacting three distinct roles- Ajayan, Maniyan, and Kunjikelu, set in different timelines - 1900, 1950, and 1990. Going by the teaser, it looks ambitious and Tovino clearly has mastered Kalarippayatt and Horse riding.

Besides Tovino, the film has Krithi Shetty and Aishwarya Rajesh in lead roles and is soon going to release in multiple languages.

Ajayante Randam Moshanam Teaser

Hrithik Roshan unveiled the Hindi version of ARM's teaser with a heartwarming message. He tweeted, "It's an honour to present the Hindi Teaser of #ARM, an ambitious cinematic experience being crafted by some of the most stellar minds of the Malayalam film industry."



"I made a lot of memories and new friends and strengthened many too. Another big takeaway from ARM is Kasargod - the absolute charm it held," wrote Thomas as he wrapped up the film's shoot in March 2023.

