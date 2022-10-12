Ajayante Randam Moshanam: Tovino Thomas drops the announcement teaser of his 3D film; Watch VIDEO

Tovino Thomas has established himself as one of the most sought-after talents of Malayalam cinema, with a series of critically and commercially successful films. The talented actor earned Nationwide recognition with his superhero film Minnal Murali, which earned the ‘OTT blockbuster’ status. Tovino Thomas recently started filming for his much-awaited project Ajayante Randam Moshanam , which is helmed by newcomer Jithin Lal. The project, which is touted to be a period film, started rolling in Karaikudi, Tamil Nadu, a couple of days back.

Meanwhile, Tovino Thomas dropped a promising announcement teaser of Ajayante Randam Moshanam today on social media. The highly promising announcement teaser suggests that the Jithin Lal directorial which is being made in 3D is going to be a complete visual treat for Malayalam cinema audiences. “We have started filming the magical world of Chiyothikavu... Here is a glimpse of it with our 3D Previsualization Announcement Teaser!,” wrote Tovino Thomas, who is all excited about the project. The teaser confirmed that Tovino is appearing in a triple role in the film, as the titular characters Ajayan, Maniyan, and Kunjikkelu.

From the teaser, it is evident that Ajayante Randam Moshanam mainly revolves around one of the characters played by Tovino Thomas, who appears in the get-up of a Malayali warrior. The stunning visuals, and captivating background score hint that the period drama is going to be a never-seen-before theatrical experience. The Jithin Lal directorial reportedly unravels through three different periods – 1900, 1950, and 1990. The highly anticipated project, which is being made in 3D, will release in six languages including Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Hindi, and English.

The cast and crew

Ajayante Randam Moshanam features Krithi Shetty, Aishwarya Rajesh, and Surabhi Lakshmi as the female leads. The Tovino Thomas starrer features a stellar star cast including Basil Joseph, Rohini, Harish Uthaman, Jagadish, Hareesh Perady, Pramod Shetty, and others in the supporting roles. Jomon T John ISC is the director of photography. Shameer Muhammed handles the editing. Dhibu Ninan Thomas composed the music. Ajayante Randam Moshanam is jointly produced by Magic Frames and UGM.

