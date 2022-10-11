Ajayante Randam Moshanam: Tovino Thomas' film with Krithi Shetty, Aishwarya Rajesh goes on the floors

Tovino Thomas will be seen in the first triple role of his career in the upcoming drama, Ajayante Randam Moshanam. This highly-awaited film went on the floors today in Karaikudi, Tamil Nadu. A few sneak peeks from the mahurat ceremony surfaced on social media. The Minnal Murali actor looked dapped in a simple white shirt and blue denim. Accompanying him, Krithi Shetty also attended the ceremony in a beautiful off-white saree with golden embellish.

Made under the direction of debutant filmmaker Jitin Lal, Tovino Thomas will be seen in triple roles namely Maniyan, Ajayan and Kunjikelu in the film. Along with Krithi Shetty, Aishwarya Rajesh and Surabhi Lakshmi have also been roped in as the leading lady in Ajayante Randam Moshanam. A source close to the development revealed, “Krithi Shetty and Aishwarya Rajesh have joined Tovino Thomas' Ajayante Randam Moshanam. There will be a total of three heroines in the movie. Meanwhile, the team is set to launch the film with a puja ceremony on October 10th along with a teaser poster.”