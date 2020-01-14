Ajith and G Mohan Photo Controversy: The Draupadi director clears the air

Draupadi director G Mohan took to Twitter and clarified that actor Ajith Kumar had not called him to talk about his next film Draupadi.

After rumours surfaced claiming that actor Ajith had called up director G Mohan to appreciate him for his yet to be released film Draupadi, the director took to social media and clarified that no such thing happened. Taking to Twitter, he wrote, “Don’t believe the rumours. I did not receive any call from Thala Ajith regarding the movie Draupadi. The picture was taken before five years.”

For the unversed, a picture of the director standing next to Ajith Kumar surfaced online and it instantly went viral. It was claimed that Ajith spoke with the director and appreciated him for Draupadi. The film was caught in controversy after the trailer was released earlier this month. It stars Rishi Richard and Sheela in lead roles. Actor Karunas is also playing a major role in the film.

The movie talks about how men from ‘lower caste groups’ woo ‘upper caste women’ just to change their castes. In the trailer, a young woman who has eloped with a man, can be seen pleading with him not to record a video of her's. One cannot help but notice the similarities of the trailer with the 2013 honour killing of Ilavarasan, a Dalit youth. He was in a relationship with Divya, a woman from an upper caste Hindu family. The trailer shows the corpse of a man near the railway tracks, which portrays the exact situation of how Ilavarasan was found dead on the railway tracks. The trailer, which made bad casteism remarks, received attention immediately after it was released.

Credits :Facebook

Read More