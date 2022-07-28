Ajith expands his horizons; Actor participates in the 47th Tamil Nadu Shooting Championship

Ajith Kumar recently participated in the 47th Tamil Nadu Shooting Championship in Trichy. He took part in 10 meters, 25 meters, and 50 meters pistol divisions of the competition. For those who do not know, the actor bagged a Gold medal in the 46th edition of the competition last year. Also, he participated in the National Level competition held in Delhi in 2021. The Valimai star came at the 9th position in the BG4 SPM event and the 12th position in the BG4 STM event.

Ajith had been on a long bike tour across Europe, and after getting some adrenaline rush, he is finally back in the country. A few days back, the Veeram actor was papped at the Chennai airport donning casual attire. His new look has become the talk of the town among the fans. The star also dropped many sneak peeks from his Europe trip and the fans adored them. He even met several fans while on his Europe tour.

On the work front, Ajith will soon resume work on his next tentatively titled AK61 . Going by the latest reports, the makers are planning to reveal the title and first look of the film on the 13th of August this year. An official announcement on the same is still awaited. Helmed by H Vinoth, this highly anticipated drama is being backed by Valimai maker Boney Kapoor. Nirav Shah is looking after the camerawork of his untitled movie and Ghibran is onboard the team as the music composer.

Although the rest of the cast has not been revealed yet, it is believed that Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has been approached to play the leading lady in AK61 opposite Ajith.

