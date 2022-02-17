'Ajith is a fantastic actor, professional and dedicated': Boney Kapoor on Valimai, AK 61 and more

As fans eagerly wait for Ajith Kumar’s cop drama Valimai, the bankable actor-producer combo is already working on their third venture, AK61. After Nerkonda Parvai and Valimai, they will be teaming up for another mass entertainer tentatively titled AK61 . Sharing details about their latest project, Boney Kapoor spoke to Pinkvilla exclusively.

The producer said, "I would rather keep quiet about AK 61 right now. I hope that the curiosity around Ajith Kumar’s character in the film remains. I am blessed that I have the combo for Ajith Kumar and Vinoth working for me for the third time"

When asked about the possibility of a fourth film with Ajith Kumar, Boney Kapoor said, "Maybe there would be a fourth film with Ajith Kumar too. We get along very well. He is a fantastic actor, professional to the core, very dedicated, focused and sincere. I respect him, he respects him. It's always comfortable to work with a person who knows you so well. I am sure, the journey going ahead will get even better."

After delivering 2019 hit Nerkonda Paarvai and preparing to deliver another hit in the form of Valimai, Boney Kapoor, and Ajith Kumar are on a success streak.

Coming back to Valimai, the much-anticipated flick has been helmed by H. Vinoth’s and stars Kartikeya as the antagonist. After facing many pushbacks due to COVID-19, the movie will be releasing in theatres soon on 24 February. If the audience response to the trailer is anything to go by, the film will do wonders at the box office

