Ajith gets recognised by a fan in Nepal; Here's what happened next

Ajith Kumar is on a break from films and taking a bike ride in Nepal, where he has been spending time for the last few days. He is an avid biker and has been busy on a nationwide tour for the last few months, before making his stop at Nepal. There have been pictures of him spending time in a hotel, serving as a chef in a hotel from a fan video, where he was wearing a chef’s hat and apron preparing food in the kitchen. That video had gone viral and Ajith fans had a glimpse of their idol, who is a recluse in real life and is rarely spotted off-screen at public gatherings. A new video has come out from a fan, who spotted the superstar during his bike journey in Nepal. The video features the excited fan talking about Ajith’s stardom with the star just behind him.

The fan reaction to spotting the superstar

The video features a confused Ajith, bewildered by the excited fan introducing him to the world through the video. A fan page of the actor posted the video with the caption, “South India Superstar Ajith sir Nepal Thala Fan”. It’s like a welcome video to Ajith, who has arrived in Nepal. The actor has been traveling on his bike through Kargil, Leh, Ladakh, Jammu, Srinagar, Manali, Rishikesh, and Haridwar among other places. The actor is expected to start filming his next film in the coming months.

Upcoming Films



Ajith was last seen in the moderately successful film, Thunivu, which was released last year. Since then, there have not been any confirmed projects from his end although there were rumours of him joining hands with Vignesh Sivan for a mass entertainer under Lyca Productions, the project was dropped in the final stages. However, recently there have been official updates that he will instead be working with noted filmmaker Magizh Thirumeni. The yet untitled project referred to as AK62 will be bankrolled by Lyca Productions. The big-budget action thriller that will see Ajith in a never-before-seen avatar is expected to go on floors in the coming days.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Ajith Kumar turns chef for a day in Nepal, video goes viral