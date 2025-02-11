Ajith Kumar addresses his 'disastrous' car accident in Portugal during pre-race practice session: 'Nerve-wracking...'

Ajith Kumar met with an accident during a practice run for a motorsport event in Portugal. While preparing for a major sprint challenge, his vehicle crashed and sustained damage. Fortunately, the Vidaamuyarchi actor escaped unhurt and quickly shared a health update while talking on the sidelines of the run.

At first, Ajith spoke about his excitement for racing again. He said being back on the Estoril track felt "surreal." It was a proud moment for him to sit in the car and compete. The actor found the circuit highly "technical" but was happy that his timing was improving. Overall, he felt it had been a "good weekend."

He also recalled the accident during his practice run. The crash, according to him, was severe. Despite the setback, his team worked quickly to fix the car. He had to go straight into the qualifying round, which made him quite nervous.

"Of course, this morning, it was disastrous in practice when I crashed. I had a bad crash. Thanks to my team, they put the car together and had to go straight for the qualifying. A nerve-wracking moment for me, you know," he said, as quoted by Hindustan Times.

Ajith further shared his joy over fans following motorsports because of him. He felt grateful for their support. He also thanked everyone back home for keeping up with his journey.

Ajith Kumar has faced racing mishaps before. During a practice session for the Dubai 24H event, he lost control of his car, which then collided with a boundary. Despite such incidents, his passion for racing has never wavered. He remains committed to the sport and continues to take part in competitions.

Advertisement

On the work front, Ajith Kumar was last seen in Vidaamuyarchi alongside Trisha Krishnan. The movie was released on February 6 and has been performing well in theaters. He is now preparing for the release of Good Bad Ugly, directed by Adhik Ravichandran.