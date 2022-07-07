Ajith Kumar is all smiles as he poses with his youngest fan during his Europe trip; PIC

Ajith Kumar is not on social media, but it does not mean that the actor does not mark his attendance on the platform. Time and again, sneak peeks from his outings make it to the internet. Recently, Thala was seen holding a kid in another candid still of the star. He can be seen smiling through his eyes as he poses in a white T-shirt and white beard, looking all handsome as per usual.

Ajith Kumar is presently on a bike trip across the world. He was recently seen exploring the European region during the trip. After a successful leg of this adventurous tour, he made a stop in London. A video of the star shopping at a grocery store in London has surfaced on the internet. In the clip, he can be seen standing at the bill counter and interacting with an accountant as he pays for the utilities. The actor even shakes hands with the accountant.

Check out the picture below:

Meanwhile, Ajith Kumar has taken a short break from work after filming a crucial schedule for his forthcoming project with filmmaker H. Vinoth. Named AK61 for now, the movie will have Manju Warrier as the female lead along with Samuthirakani, John Kokken, and Kavin in pivotal roles.

After Ajith Kumar is back in the country, the makers are expected to travel to Pune for the second schedule of the movie. In the meantime, the third and last schedule for AK61 is likely to take place in Chennai.

Furthermore, the star has also joined hands with director Vignesh Shivan for his 62nd venture. Anirudh Ravichander is the music composer for AK62, which is being financed under the banner of Lyca Productions. However, other details regarding the film's cast and crew are unavailable yet.

