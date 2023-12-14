Ajith Kumar and Arjun Sarja enjoy a late-night celebration in Azerbaijan; SEE PIC

Ajith, who is currently working on his 62nd film, is set to bring Vidaa Muyarchi to the big screen with the skilled guidance of Meezh Thirumeni and the support of the renowned production company, Lyca. Previously referred to as AK 62, this movie showcases a substantial budget and features an enthralling musical score crafted by Anirudh.

Filming for the second phase of the Ajith starrer Vidaa Muyarchi is in full swing in Azerbaijan. Adding to the excitement, a photo of Ajith enjoying a night out with co-stars Arjun and Aarav has gone viral, capturing the camaraderie between the actors as they stylishly pose at a dinner table.

Reports suggest that Ajith has undergone a significant physical transformation for the film, shedding up to 15 kg through intense exercise and diet. This slim-look photo has gone viral, further fueling the buzz around the film.

Check out the photo of Ajith, Arjun and Aarav photo below

The filming of Vidaa Muyarchi's initial schedule took place in Azerbaijan, and currently, the second phase is in progress. It has been reported that Trisha, Arjun, Aarav, and Regina will be joining Ajith for this project, but the crew has yet to provide official confirmation.

More about Ajith Vidaa Muyarchi's movie

Previously, the sight of Ajith and Trisha traveling together to Azerbaijan caused a frenzy among fans. Likewise, Aarav took to Instagram to express his joy about collaborating with Ajith, and their shared photograph also garnered attention. More details about Arjun's participation in the movie are still pending, as the film's creators have not yet disclosed the cast.

In the second phase of production, Vidaa Muyarchi is dedicated to capturing thrilling action sequences with Ajith, Arjun, and Aarav. Rumor has it that Trisha will also showcase her prowess in some powerful action scenes for the film. With anticipation building, fans eagerly await the release of the first look or teaser for Vidaa Muyarchi. Reports suggest we may get a first-look teaser on January 1st, 2024.

If the rumors are true this could be the potential fifth collaboration between Ajith and Trisha, following their successful pairings in Yennai Arindhaal, Mankatha, Ji, and Kireedam. Reports suggest additional prominent actresses like Regina Cassandra and Priya Bhavani Shankar may join the cast, alongside Arjun, Sanjay Dutt, and Arjun Das in pivotal roles.

Adding further fuel to the speculation, Ajith and Bollywood star Sanjay Dutt were recently spotted together in Dubai. While rumors suggest Sanjay Dutt may play a significant role in Vidaa Muyarchi, official confirmation from the production team is still awaited.

