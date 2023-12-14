Ajith Kumar and Arjun Sarja enjoy a late-night celebration in Azerbaijan; SEE PIC
The second schedule of Ajith's 62nd film, Vidaa Muyarchi , is currently being filmed in Azerbaijan. The internet is currently buzzing with viral photos of Ajith, Arjun, and Aarav enjoying a meal together.
Ajith, who is currently working on his 62nd film, is set to bring Vidaa Muyarchi to the big screen with the skilled guidance of Meezh Thirumeni and the support of the renowned production company, Lyca. Previously referred to as AK 62, this movie showcases a substantial budget and features an enthralling musical score crafted by Anirudh.
Filming for the second phase of the Ajith starrer Vidaa Muyarchi is in full swing in Azerbaijan. Adding to the excitement, a photo of Ajith enjoying a night out with co-stars Arjun and Aarav has gone viral, capturing the camaraderie between the actors as they stylishly pose at a dinner table.
Reports suggest that Ajith has undergone a significant physical transformation for the film, shedding up to 15 kg through intense exercise and diet. This slim-look photo has gone viral, further fueling the buzz around the film.
Check out the photo of Ajith, Arjun and Aarav photo below
The filming of Vidaa Muyarchi's initial schedule took place in Azerbaijan, and currently, the second phase is in progress. It has been reported that Trisha, Arjun, Aarav, and Regina will be joining Ajith for this project, but the crew has yet to provide official confirmation.
More about Ajith Vidaa Muyarchi's movie
Previously, the sight of Ajith and Trisha traveling together to Azerbaijan caused a frenzy among fans. Likewise, Aarav took to Instagram to express his joy about collaborating with Ajith, and their shared photograph also garnered attention. More details about Arjun's participation in the movie are still pending, as the film's creators have not yet disclosed the cast.
In the second phase of production, Vidaa Muyarchi is dedicated to capturing thrilling action sequences with Ajith, Arjun, and Aarav. Rumor has it that Trisha will also showcase her prowess in some powerful action scenes for the film. With anticipation building, fans eagerly await the release of the first look or teaser for Vidaa Muyarchi. Reports suggest we may get a first-look teaser on January 1st, 2024.
If the rumors are true this could be the potential fifth collaboration between Ajith and Trisha, following their successful pairings in Yennai Arindhaal, Mankatha, Ji, and Kireedam. Reports suggest additional prominent actresses like Regina Cassandra and Priya Bhavani Shankar may join the cast, alongside Arjun, Sanjay Dutt, and Arjun Das in pivotal roles.
Adding further fuel to the speculation, Ajith and Bollywood star Sanjay Dutt were recently spotted together in Dubai. While rumors suggest Sanjay Dutt may play a significant role in Vidaa Muyarchi, official confirmation from the production team is still awaited.
ALSO READ: Rana Daggubati makes a big announcement on his birthday; shares first look of Rakshasa Raja
Star
Salman Khan
NET Worth: ~ 344.45 MN USD (RS 2,850 cr)
Salman Khan is among the most celebrated actors of Indian Cinema and has been a trendsetter in the true sense. It has been 35 years since he made his acting debut and his sheer consistency to deliver hit films is intact even in 2023. The month of November saw the release of the Maneesh Sharma-directed Tiger 3 starring Salman ...Read more
Movie
The Batman
Cast:
Zoe Kravitz, Jeffrey Wright, Zoe Kravitz
BOX OFFICE Collection: ₹ 77 cr.
Robert Pattinson, who played the role of Batman, in the 2022 movie. The Batman once landed up leaving fans upset. The actor joked about not working out on his physique for his role and left fans enraged. Despite all the love he got for being cast, he also faced a massive negative backlash after one particular joke he made. Ba...Read more
entertainment
EXCLUSIVE: Varun Dhawan and David Dhawan’s next comic entertainer to start in April 2024
entertainment
EXCLUSIVE: Animal actor Siddhant Karnick lauds Ranbir Kapoor’s professionalism; shares fun anecdote from sets
entertainment
EXCLUSIVE: Siddhant Karnick hopes to be part of Animal Park; dubs Ranbir Kapoor-Anil Kapoor 'encyclopedias'
entertainment
EXCLUSIVE: Saloni Batra has THIS to say on scene which offended her as woman from Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal