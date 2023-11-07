Ajith Kumar and Gautham Vasudev Menon’s Yennai Arindhaal to be remade in Hindi with Salman Khan?

Ajith Kumar is one of the most versatile actors in Tamil cinema with an ardent fan-following as well. His films often get remade into other languages, owing to the storyline as well as the mass appeal that they have with the audience. Most recently, his 2014 film Veeram was remade into Hindi as Kisi Ka Bhai, Kisi Ki Jaan, with Salman Khan essaying the lead role.

As per the latest buzz, it is being reported by Dinamalar that Ajith’s 2015 film titled Yennai Arindhaal is set to be remade in Hindi, with the Dabangg actor essaying the lead role once again. It was also reported that, similar to the 2015 film, the remake would be helmed by Gautham Vasudev Menon. However, official confirmation regarding this is awaited.

Yennai Arindhaal is an action thriller film written and directed by Gautham Vasudev Menon. The film featured an ensemble cast including Trisha Krishnan, Arun Vijay, Anushka Shetty, Anikha Surendran, Vivek, Parvathy Nair, and many more apart from the Vivegam actor.

The film was bankrolled by Shri Sai Raam Creations, and the music for the film was composed by Harris Jayaraj. The film received positive reviews from fans and critics alike, especially in terms of the performances and storytelling.

Ajith Kumar was last seen in the action heist film Thunivu, helmed by H. Vinoth. The film featured Manju Warrier, Samuthirakani, John Kokken, and many more in prominent roles. The actor will next be seen in Magizh Thirumeni’s upcoming film titled Vidaa Muyarchi. The film is in its production stage and began filming in Turkey. Additionally, the film also features Trisha Krishnan and Regina Cassandra in prominent roles.

As for Gautham Vasudev Menon, his much-awaited film Dhruva Natchathiram is all set to hit the big screens on November 24th. The film features an ensemble cast including Chiyaan Vikram, Raadhika Sarathkumar, Simran, Vinayakan, R. Parthiban, Arjun Das, Dhivyadharshini, and many more in prominent roles. The music for the film has been composed by Harris Jayaraj.

Salman Khan is also gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Tiger 3, helmed by Maneesh Sharma. The film features an ensemble cast including Katrina Kaif, Emraan Hashmi, Revathi, Ranvir Shorey, and many more, and is set to hit the big screens on November 12th.

