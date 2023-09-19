Ajith Kumar and Sanjay Dutt meet in Dubai; possible collaboration in Vidaamuyarchi?

Ajith Kumar is one of the most prominent actors in Kollywood right now and has provided fans with films like Valimai, Viswasam, and Thunivu. It was after the success of his last film that the Veeram actor’s next project was announced with director Magizh Thirumeni, known for films like Meaghamann and Thadam.

In the most recent update, Ajith and Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt were clicked together in Dubai, and fans were quick to speculate a collaboration between the two. Although there were rumors about Sanjay Dutt playing a prominent character in Vidaamuyarchi, there has been no official confirmation from the makers of the film.

Check out the photo below

What we know about Vidaamuyarchi so far

Vidaamuyarchi would mark the sixth feature film of Magizh Thirumeni and is made under the banner of Lyca Productions, the production house behind films like Kaththi, Vada Chennai, and Ponniyin Selvan which are considered to be some of the best films made in the recent past.

Recently, it was also rumored that Trisha would be joining the cast of the film, marking the seventh time that Ajith and Trisha appear together in a film. However, there is no official confirmation relating to this. It was also reported that Arjun Das and Arun Vijay would be playing prominent roles in the film as well.

It is also reported that the music for the film would be done by Anirudh Ravichander of Jailer fame.

What’s next for Sanjay Dutt

Sanjay Dutt is all set to make his Kollywood debut in Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Leo, starring Thalapathy Vijay. Dutt plays the character of Antony Das, and there was an official glimpse into his character that was released on the Shamshera actor’s birthday. The film is all set to hit the theaters on October 19th and features prominent names like Trisha, Arjun Sarja, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Mysskin, Matthew Thomas, Priya Anand, and more.

The music for the film is composed by Anirudh Ravichander, and has Manoj Paramahamsa behind the camera. The editing is done by Kanagaraj’s frequent collaborator, Philomin Raj.

