Ajith Kumar and Shalini celebrate 23rd wedding anniversary; The former actress shares a lovely PIC

Ajith Kumar and Shalini are unarguably one of the most loved star couples in the South film industry. The former actress and Tamil film industry's crowd puller fell in love during the shooting of their blockbuster film Amarkalam but kept their relationship under wrap, despite the tabloids frequently reporting about the brewing romance. However, the couple made it official a year later and entered wedlock on April 25, 2000. And today, Ajith and Shalini are celebrating their 23rd wedding anniversary.

Shalini wishes Ajith Kumar with a special Instagram post

The celebrated actress, who is now active on Instagram, took to her official handle and shared a lovely, romantic picture with her hubby dearest Ajith Kumar on their 23rd wedding anniversary with a caption that reads: "23 yrs…" In the picture which seems to have clicked after the cake cutting ceremony, Tamil cinema's power couple is seen sharing a warm hug, as they celebrated 23 years of togetherness with their family and a few close friends. Shalini is seen in a strap gown, which she paired with minimal accessories in the lovely picture, while Ajith Kumar opted for a formal shirt, and his signature silver hair and thick beard look.

Check out Shalini's anniversary post, below:

