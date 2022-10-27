Ajith Kumar and Shalini look perfect together in this viral PIC as they celebrate Deepavali; CHECK

Ajith Kumar and Shalini, the power couple of the Tamil film industry have always kept a low profile when it comes to their personal lives. Both his popular star and his actress wife stay away from social media and hardly attend any film industry events. However, Ajith Kumar and Shalini's occasional public appearances compensate for their absence on social media, and most of their pictures have gone viral on the internet instantly. Similarly, the much-loved couple is now winning the internet with the latest viral picture. Ajith Kumar and Shalini's new viral PIC

In this lovely picture which has been going viral on social media, Ajith Kumar and Shalini are seen having a great time at a party. If the reports are to be believed, the picture which was originally shared by Shalini's brother Richard Rishi on social media was clicked during a private Deepavali party attended by the couple. In the picture, Ajith Kumar is looking dapper in a navy blue formal shirt, and his signature grey hair and long beard look. Shalini, on the other hand, looks pretty in a hot pink saree, and a contrasting blue blouse. Check out the new viral PIC of Ajith Kumar and Shalini, here: