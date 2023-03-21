Ajith Kumar and Shalini serve major couple goals as they enjoy a vacation abroad; See PICS

Ajith Kumar, the popular star of the Tamil film industry, leads a highly private life completely away from the glare of the media. The Valimai actor has also been staying away from media interviews and film-related events for over a decade now. Ajith Kumar has also made it clear that he has absolutely no plans to make a debut on social media and wants to communicate with his fans and audiences only through his films. However, Ajith's wife and former actress Shalini is now compensating for his absence on social media, with her presence on Instagram.

Ajith Kumar and Shalini serve major couple goals

Recently, Shalini Ajith Kumar took to her official social media handles and shared a couple of pictures with her hubby dearest Ajith Kumar, as they are enjoying a vacation abroad. For the unversed, the lovely couple has been enjoying a vacation in Europe, with their lovely kids, Anoushka and Aadvik Kumar. The former actress, on the other hand, has been often treating her fans and followers with lovely pictures of their family vacation.

In the recent pictures, Shalini is looking chic as always, in a simple, white cotton wrap dress. The star wife completed her look, with a messy hairdo, simple accessories, and a no-make-up look. Ajith Kumar, on the other hand, looked dapper as always in a casual green shirt, which he paired with statement sunglasses, and his signature silver hair and beard.

Check out Ajith and Shalini's pictures, below:

Ajith Kumar's upcoming project

As per the latest reports, Ajith Kumar is expected to kickstart the shooting of his highly anticipated 62nd outing in cinema, once he returns to Chennai after wrapping up the family vacation. Initially, the highly anticipated project, which has been tentatively titled AK 62, was originally expected to be helmed by renowned director Vignesh Shivan. However, the latest updates suggest that Magizh Thirumeni has replaced Vignesh as the director of the project. But, the makers of the project, Lyca Productions has not confirmed the reports, yet.

