Ajith Kumar and Shalini spend some quality time in France; Treat fans with a loved-filed PHOTO

For the unaware, Shalini has made her debut on Instagram recently. Her first post on the photo-sharing app was with her husband. The photo was most likely clicked during Shalini's birthday celebration a few days back.

Ajith Kumar is not on social media, nevertheless, movie buffs wait with bated breath for glimpses of the actor. Treating the fans yet again, the Valimai actor was seen posing with his better half Shalini for a romantic photo. Standing beside a car, the two hugged each other. The love-filled photo was taken as these two spent quality time in France. Recently, the couple celebrated Shalini's birthday with an intimate party, pictures of which made it to the internet.

How they met

Ajith Kumar and Shalini fell for one another during the shoot of their 1999 movie Amarkalam. Although actor Ramesh Khanna advised the Veeram star not to marry Shalini, they tied the knot in April 2000 in Chennai. In January 2008, the couple was blessed with a daughter, whom they named Anoushka. Later in March 2015, they once again embraced parenthood as they welcomed their son Aadvik.

Upcoming projects

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ajith Kumar is currently busy shooting for H Vinoth's directorial Thunivu. With Manju Warrier as the leading lady, the highly-awaited drama also stars Samuthirakani, Veera, John Kokken, Ajay, and Cibi Chandran in pivotal roles, along with the rest. Bankrolled by Boney Kapoor, Thunivu is likely to release in the cinema halls during Pongal 2023.

After finishing work on Thunivu, Ajith Kumar will commence the shoot for his 62nd project. Helmed by director Vignesh Shivan, the project has been tentatively titled AK62. Backed by the Lyca Productions banner, the venture is expected to go on the floors by January next year.

