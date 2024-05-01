Ajith Kumar and team gear up for special song shoot for Good Bad Ugly; details inside

Ajith Kumar is without a doubt one of the most well-known actors working in the entertainment industry today. The legendary actor is celebrating his 53rd birthday today, May 1. On the other hand, the actor is also gearing up for a busy schedule in 2024 and 2025.

According to a recent update, the producers of his next venture, Good Bad Ugly, are all set to commence the shooting schedule in Hyderabad. Have a look!

Ajith Kumar's Good Bad Ugly shoot from May 10: Report

As per the latest development, the makers have prepared themselves to start the first leg of Ajith Kumar's Good Bad Ugly on May 10 in Hyderabad. The makers have planned to shoot a high-octane action-packed sequence along with one song featuring Ajith Kumar.

According to early speculations, Ajith's forthcoming film will be a high-level action thriller in which the actor will be seen in his most brutal avatar. However, the producers or their ensemble cast and crew have not provided any official confirmation of the shoot dates. But for Ajith Kumar's birthday, the makers may have planned something big for the Superstar.

More about Good Bad Ugly

Ajith Kumar’s 63rd film, Good Bad Ugly, will be directed by Adhik Ravichandran, and National Award-winner Devi Sri Prasad will compose the music. Abinandhan Ramanujam will oversee the cinematography, while Vijay Velukutty will handle the editing.

As per early reports, Bobby Deol, and Guntur Kaaram star Sreeleela have been approached for the project. However, there is no official confirmation about the same as well.

Mythri Movie Makers is backing the project, and the action thriller will be released on the auspicious occasion of Pongal in 2025.

See the announcement of Good Bad Ugly

Ajith Kumar's upcoming films

Ajith Kumar is currently preparing for his action blockbuster VidaaMuyarchi, which is expected to be one of the best action films ever made. VidaaMuyarchi is Magizh Thirumeni's first collaboration with the Mankatha star.

According to reports, VidaaMuyarchi's next schedule will begin shortly. In addition to Ajith, VidaaMuyarchi features Trisha Krishnan, Arjun Sarja, Arav, Regina Cassandra, and many others in prominent roles.

Sanjay Dutt has been approached to play a key role in the film, but the directors have not issued an official comment regarding the historic collaboration. Subaskaran Allirajah’s Lyca Productions has funded the movie, and Anirudh Ravichander will compose the music.

