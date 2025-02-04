Ajith Kumar and Trisha's romantic photos as a married couple from Vidaamuyarchi give us a glimpse of their onscreen chemistry

In a series of pictures from the upcoming movie Vidaamuyarchi, Ajith Kumar and Trisha Krishnan display amazing chemistry, playing husband and wife onscreen.

The stills from Vidaamuyarchi, shared by the Ajith Kumar Fans Club on social media, showcase both AK and Trisha engaging in blissful romance. Judging by the film’s trailer, the stills might be from a flashback sequence, depicting the couple reminiscing about the early days of their relationship.

Check out the stills from Vidaamuyarchi here:

In contrast to his usual look in Vidaamuyarchi, the stills portray Ajith Kumar in a vibrant appearance, deviating from his iconic salt-and-pepper hairstyle. Adding to the onscreen chemistry is the fact that Vidaamuyarchi marks Ajith and Trisha’s fifth collaboration as leads in a movie.

The actors first worked together in the movie Ji back in 2005. Following their initial collaboration, Ajith and Trisha continued to star in films like Kireedam, Mankatha, and Yennai Arindhaal. Now, after 10 years, the duo is set to play onscreen spouses in the upcoming action thriller.

Talking about Vidaamuyarchi, the movie, directed by Magizh Thirumeni, is said to focus on a couple navigating a troubled marriage and attempting to mend their relationship. However, their lives take a dark turn when the wife is kidnapped, forcing the husband to face every challenge head-on, even if it means resorting to violence.

With Ajith and Trisha in the lead roles, the movie also features Arjun Sarja, Regina Cassandra, Arav, and many others in key roles. The film’s music is composed by Anirudh Ravichander, with two singles already released. Vidaamuyarchi is slated to release on February 6, 2025.

Looking ahead, Ajith is set to star in the lead role of Good Bad Ugly, directed by Adhik Ravichandran. The film, touted to be an action comedy, is scheduled for release on April 10, 2025.

Meanwhile, Trisha, who was last seen in Identity this year, has a lineup of films including Vishwambhara, Thug Life, and Suriya 45, all set to release in 2025.