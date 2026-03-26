Ajith Kumar and Venkat Prabhu to team up for Mankatha 2? Here’s what we know

Ajith Kumar starrer Mankatha was released in theaters on August 31, 2011, and became a massive box office hit. Now, more than a decade later, the film may finally receive a sequel.

Ajith Kumar and Venkat Prabhu to work on Mankatha sequel?

According to a report by Valai Pechu, Ajith Kumar , and director Venkat Prabhu are gearing up to collaborate once again. The upcoming project is said to be Mankatha 2, marking their reunion after the first installment.

While further details are yet to be revealed, the report suggests that the film might be bankrolled by producer Kannan Ravi. Speculation also indicates that Venkat Prabhu’s project with Sivakarthikeyan may not materialize anytime soon, which could be why the director is keen on working on the sequel. However, this remains unconfirmed, as no official announcement has been made.

More about the Mankatha

Mankatha follows the story of Vinayak Mahadevan, a cunning and suspended police officer in Mumbai who becomes involved with a gang planning to steal Rs 500 crore in illegal IPL betting money. However, his true agenda is to double-cross everyone and seize the money for himself.

As Vinayak orchestrates betrayals and manipulations, his plan begins to spiral out of control, leading to a high-stakes cat-and-mouse game with a relentless police officer and local goons. The film unfolds with multiple twists, revealing that no one is who they seem, with Vinayak ultimately branding himself the “Kingmaker.”

With Ajith in the lead role, the film features Arjun Sarja, Trisha Krishnan, Raai Laxmi, Anjali, Andrea Jeremiah, Vaibhav Reddy, Ashwin Kakumanu, and Premji Amaren in key roles.

Written and directed by Venkat Prabhu, the film features music composed by Yuvan Shankar Raja.

Ajith Kumar’s work front

Ajith Kumar was last seen in a lead role in Good Bad Ugly (GBU) , directed by Adhik Ravichandran. The film follows the story of a former gangster who tries to atone for his past crimes to give his son a better life, but things take a turn for the worse when his past catches up with him.

Looking ahead, the actor is set to collaborate once again with Adhik Ravichandran on an upcoming action entertainer. Additionally, AK is also reportedly in talks for a project with director Siva.

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