Ajith Kumar and Vignesh Shivan's AK62 to begin this month? Here's everything you need to know about the film

In a recent media interaction, Vignesh Shivan shared that his film with Ajith will be his kind of film and added that he has the freedom to do what he wants as director. While fans can't wait to see what Vignesh will bring out of Ajith, the latest buzz suggests that the film's production will commence on January 17.

Ajith Kumar is one of the biggest stars of South cinema. The actor's every movie becomes the talk of the town. While the fans are eagerly waiting for the release of his action drama Thunivu, here are some latest updates about his next, AK62. The actor is teaming up with Vignesh Shivan, who is known for films like Rowdy Dhaan and Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal, for his forthcoming film.

Arvind Swamy as an antagonist

According to reports, Tamil actor Arvind Swami, who is known for performances in movies like Thalavi, Bombay, Roja, and more, will be seen in a grey shade in AK62. Reportedly, the actor has been roped in to play the role of antagonist in the film.

Apart from Arvind Swami, it is also reported that comedian Santhanam is also signed in to play a crucial role. However, nothing is confirmed as the makers are yet to announce the cast and crew of the film.

Trisha or Nayanthara- AK62 heroine

Several reports stated that Trisha Krishnan is the female lead of AK62. However, now, a new set of reports state that due to differences between the director and Trisha over an earlier film had led her not to sign AK62. The director and makers are reportedly considering Nayanthara as the female lead of the film. However, nothing is finalised.

Ajith Kumar and Trisha Krishnan are one of the most-loved onscreen pairs in contemporary Tamil cinema. The Valimai actor has earlier shared the screen with the Ponniyin Selvan actress in four films, including Ji, Kireedam, Mankatha, and Yennai Arindhaal.

Ajith and Nayanthara are also one of the most loved on-screen pairs. The duo has previously worked on blockbuster films like Billa, Aegan, Arrambam, and Viswasam.

Vignesh Shivan excited about AK62

As Vignesh Shivan welcomed 2023, he penned a grateful note for an opportunity to work with Ajith Kumar. The director shared a pic with the superstar and wrote, "Looking forward to focusing on one big opportunity now AK62. Grateful to Ajith sir and Lyca Productions for the grand blessings to driving such a big project. Looking forward to an exciting, blessed and hardworking new year ahead."