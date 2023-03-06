Ajith Kumar announces his plans post completion of AK62, says it would be for a cause; Read Here

Tamil actor Ajith Kumar is one of the biggest superstars of South cinema. He enjoys a massive fan following that goes gaga over his film. His superhit films include Viswasam, Billa, and Vreeram, among others. While he rose to stardom with mainly minor and supporting roles, today, the actor is a superstar. He got his big break with a lead role in the Telugu romantic drama Prema Pusthakam in 1993 after the recommendation of S. P. Balasubrahmanyam.

Earlier, it was announced that Ajith Kumar had plans to wrap his project by summer this year and then embark on his bike journey. Since there is no news about the project to date, the actor has changed his plans. Today, it was announced that the actor will go on a world tour on his bike that would last almost a year and a half. Suresh Chandra, Ajith Kumar's manager, and spokesperson posted a message on social media with the following statement, "Mr. Ajith Kumar to start 2nd leg of world motorcycling tour post completion of his project with Lyca production and would like it to be for a cause and term it as #RIDEformutualrespect."

Manju Warrier drawing inspiration from Ajith Kumar

Manju Warrier, an Indian actress, and playback singer who primarily appears in Malayalam cinema accompanied Ajith Kumar and his group on his last bike tour to Leh-Ladakh and Kashmir. She recently took to her Instagram to share the news that she bought her bike, and wrote in her caption, “A tiny step of courage is always a good place to start. P.S: Got to go a looooong way before I become a good rider, so if you see me fumbling on the roads, please be patient with me. Thank you for being an inspiration to many like me #AK #AjithKumar Sir.”

Ajith Kumar’s professional front

Ajith Kumar is reportedly teaming up for his next with director Magizh Thirumeni. According to reports, the film was officially launched with a pooja ceremony in Chennai recently. However, there has been no official announcement made yet.

