Ajith Kumar at 52 looks dapper as he gracefully pulls off grey hair and beard in viral airport video

Ajith Kumar is one of the most popular celebs in the Tamil film industry. Although he is not on social media, every day a new pic and video of the actor surfaces on social media and goes viral in seconds. Today, a video of the actor clicked at Chennai airport has taken the internet by storm. Looks like some fan caught him on camera at the airport.

In the viral video, the actor is seen carrying his luggage and walking at the airport. He opted for a casual look in a red t-shirt and jeans with his signature grey hairstyle and beard. Netizens can't stop raving about how the 52-year-old is carrying himself with his full grey hair and beard. His fans loved his look and can't wait to see him in his next VidaaMuyarchi.

Not just the video, several photos of the Vedalam actor from the airport have surfaced on social media. Reportedly, Ajith returned to Chennai after holidaying in Switzerland. A few photos of the actor posing with his fans during his vacation have gone viral a few days ago.

About Vidaamuyarchi

Ajith Kumar teamed up with director Magizh Thirumeni for his next. The film is titled VidaaMuyarchi and is said to be an action film. The actor will begin shooting for the film in the third week of August. The high-budget biggie is bankrolled by Lyca Productions.

Along with Anirudh Ravichander as the music composer, Nirav Shah is the cinematographer and Gopi Prasaanna will look after the design team. More details about the plot, cast, and crew will be announced in the coming days.

Post Vidaamuyarchi, Ajith will be resuming his 'Ride For Mutual Respect' world bike tour in November. He will be covering several important cities in various countries across the seven continents.

